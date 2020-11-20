Eagles likely getting Isaac Seumalo back; will have to wait on Zach Ertz

Eagles likely getting 1 key player back from IR, will have to wait on another originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Barring a setback, the Eagles will have starting left guard Isaac Seumalo back on Sunday for the first in over two months. But it also sounds like Zach Ertz will need at least one more week.

Based on Doug Pederson’s Friday press conference, the Eagles will likely activate just Seumalo off IR before traveling to Cleveland and will wait to activate Ertz until at least next week.

Seumalo, 27, hasn’t played since injuring his knee against the Rams in Week 2 and has missed seven total games.

The Eagles activated his practice window last week but he wasn’t ready to play against the Giants. He is ready to play against the Browns on Sunday.

“Isaac has had a really good week of practice,” Pederson said. “I fully expect, anticipate him being active and being available for this game. Obviously today is a big day for him and us. But I would anticipate him being cleared and ready for this football game.”

Meanwhile, Ertz hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens back on Oct. 18. He has now missed over a month.

If Ertz follows the same progression as Seumalo — and some other players who have returned from IR — this week is a ramp up practice week and he’s more likely to return on Nov. 30 against the Seahawks.

“Zach probably needs a little more time right now,” Pederson said. “But we’ll get him out there today, run around again, see where he’s at. This was a good week for him, much like Isaac was last week, to get him back out there, get him running around with the team again was good. But we’ll see at the end of the day how he feels before he makes that determination.”

While Pederson was confident about getting Seumalo back, he seemed less confident about Nate Herbig, who has been dealing with a finger injury and didn’t play last week despite being active.

As he talked about the Eagles’ options, Pederson mentioned Herbig, Sua Opeta, Matt Pryor and even Jack Driscoll. Even if the Eagles know who is playing right guard on Sunday, Pederson didn’t divulge that info.

Still, with the return of Seumalo, the Eagles’ OL will be as whole as it has been in months:

LT: Jason Peters

LG: Isaac Seumalo

C: Jason Kelce

RG: ???

RT: Lane Johnson

Last week, Alshon Jeffery made his season debut and Pederson said the veteran receiver is getting stronger each day he gets back out on the practice field. Last week was the first time Jeffery played in a game in nearly a year.

“This week I think each day he goes back out on the practice field he gains confidence through his injury and playing,” Pederson said. “Limited role last week, would hope to expand that role this week and get him some more opportunities in this football game.”

