Eagles LG Isaac Seumalo to miss the remainder of the season with Lisfranc injury

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles were already without Brandon Brooks on the offensive line, and now the team will be without left guard Isaac Seumalo for the rest of the 2021 season.

The veteran guard suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot that will require surgery and extensive rehab.

Nate Herbig, Jack Driscoll, and Brett Toth are candidates to replace Seumalo.

