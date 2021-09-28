Eagles LG Isaac Seumalo to miss the remainder of the season with Lisfranc injury
#Eagles Injury Update:
K’Von Wallace will be heading to the Injured Reserve List with a separated shoulder.
Isaac Seumalo suffered a Lisfranc injury that will require season-ending surgery and therefore will also be place on the Injured Reserve List.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 28, 2021
The Eagles were already without Brandon Brooks on the offensive line, and now the team will be without left guard Isaac Seumalo for the rest of the 2021 season.
The veteran guard suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot that will require surgery and extensive rehab.
Nate Herbig, Jack Driscoll, and Brett Toth are candidates to replace Seumalo.
