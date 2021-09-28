Eagles LG Isaac Seumalo carted off after suffering foot injury vs. Cowboys

In this article:

The Eagles’ injury woes are continuing, as left guard Isaac Seumalo was carted off after suffering a foot injury.

Nate Herbig is in at left guard.

Philadelphia was already without Brandon Brooks (Pectoral) and Jordan Mailata (knee).

On the defensive side of the ball, K’Von Wallace (arm) and Fletcher Cox (cramps) were both forced to exit the game as well.

