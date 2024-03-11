Eagles will let tight end Jack Stoll hit free agency

The Eagles had the opportunity to keep tight end Jack Stoll as a restricted free agent, but they've decided to let him test the market.

Philadelphia is not offering Stoll a one-year restricted free agent tender and is letting him hit unrestricted free agency, according to multiple reports.

That doesn't necessarily mean Stoll is leaving Philadelphia, but it does mean that if he's going to return to the Eagles, he's going to do so at a low price and only after finding out what other teams are willing to offer.

The 26-year-old Stoll joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2021. Last year he played in all 17 games, with 10 starts, and played 38 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps and 45 percent of the Eagles' special teams snaps. He's mostly a blocking tight end and not much of a receiving threat, but he's a good enough player that he should get multiple offers in free agency this week.