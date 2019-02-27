Eagles will let Nick Foles walk in free agency, no franchise tag

The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to say goodbye to Nick Foles.

Foles, the quarterback who’s heading for free agency, will not get the franchise tag, General Manager Howie Roseman announced today at the Scouting Combine.

The Eagles are severely lacking in salary cap space, and franchising Foles would have forced them to make cuts elsewhere. Although that was a viable option if a team had stepped up with a big trade offer, it appears that no team did.

Carson Wentz remains the Eagles’ franchise quarterback, and Philadelphia will hope to get him healthy, protect him well enough to keep him healthy, and find a viable backup to take Foles’ place on the roster.

So Foles will hit the market, and we’ll see how much some team is willing to pay for a quarterback who has primarily been a backup — but who has a Pro Bowl season and a Super Bowl MVP on his résumé.