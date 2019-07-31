Eagles are less than thrilled about Madden 20 ratings

Marc Farzetta hit the Eagles' locker room to get some player feedback on the recently released Madden 20 ratings.

Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Brooks were among the players that were not thrilled with their rating.

Check out the video above to see each player's reaction - including the lowest rated player in the Eagles' locker room.

