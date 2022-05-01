Eagles legend Nick Foles released by Bears

Eagles legend Foles released by Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagle, Ram, Chief and Jaguar Nick Foles is now former Bear Nick Foles.

The Bears have agreed to release Foles instead of continuing to try and trade him, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

That will allow Foles to try to find his next team.

“(Bears GM) Ryan Poles did the classy thing and Nick appreciates it,” agent Justin Schulman told Garafolo.

Foles went 3-5 in eight starts over the last two years with the Bears, who acquired him from the Jaguars in March of 2020.

It was pretty much a done deal that the Bears would unload Foles once they fired Matt Nagy, who coached Foles with the Eagles and brought him to Chicago. The Bears also fired GM Ryan Pace, who engineered the trade that brought him to Chicago and replaced him with Poles.

Foles is 7-10 in 17 starts with three teams over four seasons since being named Super Bowl MVP after the Eagles’ win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII after the 2017 season.

Foles, the Eagles’ 3rd-round pick in 2012, spent his first three seasons with the Eagles, going 15-9 and making the Pro Bowl in 2013. He was 4-7 with the Rams in 2015, 1-0 with the Chiefs in 2016, 2-1 with three postseason wins in 2017, 4-1 in five starts for the Eagles in 2018, then 0-4 with the Jaguars in 2019 before joining the Bears.

Overall, he’s 29-27 in his career – that’s 21-11 with the Eagles and 8-16 with every other team combined.

In an Eagles uniform, he’s thrown 69 touchdowns and 28 interceptions and has a passer rating of 94.0. With his other teams, he’s thrown 24 TDs and 20 INTs with a 79.0 passer rating.

Foles has already had two stints with the Eagles. Is a third possible?

Right now, the Eagles have Gardner Minshew backing up Jalen Hurts, and they signed undrafted rookie Carson Strong on Saturday. They also have Reid Sinnett on the roster.

There is a thought that the Eagles would try to trade Minshew, and if that happened Foles would make sense as a backup to Hurts.

Foles is 33 now and hasn’t won more than four games in a season since 2014. He’s the only Super Bowl MVP quarterback in history who never started 12 games in any season in his career.

According to Spotrac, Foles has earned $78,445,346 in his 10 NFL seasons, including $30.5 million for his four starts in Jacksonville.

