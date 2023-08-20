Eagles’ legend Maxie Baughan passes away at 85

The Eagles are mourning a legend, as Maxie Baughan, a Pro Bowl linebacker, has died at 85.

Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 1960, Baughan played for five seasons before being traded to the Rams in 1966.

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Maxie Baughan. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2023

Baughan played for L.A. through 1970, before taking a three-year break away from football. He returned in 1974 for one year with Washington, where he served as a player coach.

Baugha ended his career as a nine-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All-Pro, and a five-time second-team All-Pro.

He’s also a member of the Eagles’ Hall of Fame.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire