Eagles’ legend Hugh Douglas says Jalen Hurts is on a Tom Brady trajectory entering Year 4

Jalen Hurts was an All-Pro and MVP runner-up in 2022, and his continued improvement has one local radio host comparing him to the GOAT.

During his midday show on Wednesday, former Eagles great and legendary pass rusher, Hugh Douglas compared Hurts’ current career arc or trajectory to that of former Patriots and Buccaneers great, Tom Brady.

I said what I said!! https://t.co/1zZ3Qby1TY — Hugh Douglas🤘🏿 (@Bighugh53) July 26, 2023

The ultimate winner since his time at Alabama and Oklahoma, Hurts has a 22-8 record as a starter in the regular season since 2021 (second behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes) and has won 17 of his last 18 regular-season starts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hurts is far from Brady’s 17 AFC East titles, ten Super Bowl appearances and seven Super Bowl victories.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Howie Roseman says Eagles will keep their options open at linebacker position

Eagles' training camp: Takeaways and observations from Day 1

Jalen Hurts explains why he turned down opportunity to appear on Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Eagles' coach Nick Sirianni confirms Cam Jurgens will be 1st-team right guard to open training camp

Eagles announce 3 more roster moves ahead of first training camp practice

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire