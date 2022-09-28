Eagles legend Brandon Graham named Player of the Week

Brandon Graham earns high honor after big Week 3 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the first time in his remarkable career, Brandon Graham has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Graham, 34, in his 13th season with the Eagles and coming off a blown-out Achilles, recorded 2 ½ sacks in the Eagles’ 24-8 win over Washington Sunday at FedEx Field. He also had six tackles, two tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a pass knockdown and a forced fumble that led to the Eagles’ first touchdown.

He did all that despite playing just 27 of the Eagles’ 77 defensive snaps.

MORE: Has Hurts arrived? Reasons to believe he could be special

B.G. is the Eagles’ second consecutive NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Darius Slay won the award last week after picking off two passes against the Vikings.

He’s the Eagles’ first edge rusher to receive the award in 14 years. Chris Clemons was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week the final week of the 2008 regular season after recording two sacks, three quarterback hits and a 73-yard touchdown return of a Tony Romo fumble forced by Brian Dawkins in the Eagles’ 44-6 playoff-clinching win over the Cowboys at the Linc.

Graham suffered a torn Achilles in Week 2 last year and missed the rest of the season. At 34, he’s the Eagles’ oldest Player of the Week since 39-year-old punter Sean Landeta won the award for his performance against the Chargers in an Eagles win late in the 2001 season.

Graham’s 2 ½ sacks matched the second-most of his career. He had 3.0 against the Jets at the Linc in 2019, and he also had 2 ½ against the Bengals in 2012. His five QB hits matched his career high also set in that Jets game.

With 62 career sacks, Graham ranks fourth in Eagles history, behind only Hall of Famer Reggie White [124], Trent Cole [85 ½] and Clyde Simmons [76]. He’s one ahead of teammate Fletcher Cox [61.0], who he passed on Sunday even though Cox had 1 ½ sacks of his own.

Story continues

The only player in franchise history to play more seasons than Graham is Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, who spent 14 seasons with the Eagles.