Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard to undergo surgery on broken forearm

#Eagles OT Andre Dillard will undergo surgery to repair his broken forearm tomorrow, sources say, with the procedure aimed at stability. The timetable of 4-6 weeks of recovery remains the same. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

The Eagles are expected to be without Andre Dillard for a month after the veteran left tackle had surgery for a fractured forearm.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Dillard is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks while he recovers, and the team could choose to place him on injured reserve, meaning he’d miss six weeks of action.

Dillard, 26, is the primary backup to starting left tackle Jordan Mailata.

With Dillard sidelined, Jack Driscoll can play both guard, and tackle spot as a reserve on the 53-man roster.

Philadelphia also has veteran Le’Raven Clark and Kayode Awosika on its practice squad.

Twitter reaction to former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters signing with the Cowboys

Every season-opening game for Eagles since 2010

Philadelphia Eagles' roster comparison: 2021 vs. 2022 defense

Philadelphia Eagles' roster comparison: 2021 vs. 2022 offense

