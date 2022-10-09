Eagles’ left guard Landon Dickerson questionable to return vs. Cardinals with leg injury
Injury Update: G Landon Dickerson (leg) is questionable to return.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 9, 2022
The Eagles are now down two starters on the offensive line after Landon Dickerson exited the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals with a leg injury.
Philadelphia is already without Jordan Mailata, who suffered a shoulder injury in the win over the Jaguars.
Jack Driscoll started at left tackle in place of Mailata, while Sua Opeta has been inserted for Dickerson.
