Eagles’ left guard Landon Dickerson questionable to return vs. Cardinals with leg injury

Injury Update: G Landon Dickerson (leg) is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 9, 2022

The Eagles are now down two starters on the offensive line after Landon Dickerson exited the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals with a leg injury.

Philadelphia is already without Jordan Mailata, who suffered a shoulder injury in the win over the Jaguars.

Jack Driscoll started at left tackle in place of Mailata, while Sua Opeta has been inserted for Dickerson.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire