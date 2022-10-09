Eagles’ left guard Landon Dickerson questionable to return vs. Cardinals with leg injury

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles are now down two starters on the offensive line after Landon Dickerson exited the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals with a leg injury.

Philadelphia is already without Jordan Mailata, who suffered a shoulder injury in the win over the Jaguars.

Jack Driscoll started at left tackle in place of Mailata, while Sua Opeta has been inserted for Dickerson.

