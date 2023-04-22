Eagles led all 32 teams in guarantees handed out to 2022 undrafted free agents

The Eagles were left with five picks in the 2022 NFL draft after two night one trades that netted A.J. Brown and the selection of Jordan Davis.

The Philadelphia Eagles officially welcomed five new members to their roster with their 2022 NFL draft class, and the wealth of young talent that was signed to the training camp roster wasn’t reduced to just that group of players.

One week after the draft, the team announced the signings of 12 undrafted rookies free agents ahead of the rookie minicamp.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero just revealed a memo from the NFLPA that breaks down all the guarantees paid out to undrafted free agents last spring.

Philadelphia led all teams with $1.8 million and has a year of being the biggest spenders after the draft.

The NFLPA sent agents this breakdown of last year’s undrafted free agency. NFL teams handed out over $19 million in guarantees, led by the #Eagles ($1.882 million), who have been big spenders for years. 48% of all UDFA signings at least stuck on a practice squad. pic.twitter.com/obEszHeYw4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 22, 2023

Here’s a list of the biggest undrafted free agent bonus and guarantees paid out by Howie Roseman last spring.

Noah Ellis, DT, Idaho

Noah Elliss signed with the Eagles after receiving a $10,000 signing bonus and a massive $240,000 guaranteed money.

Elliss spent the 2022 season on the reserve injured list.

Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson

The Eagles didn’t draft a cornerback last April. Still, they landed one of college football’s top cover guys, signing former Clemson star Mario Goodrich to a massive, $217,000 guaranteed undrafted free agent deal.

During his career at Clemson, Goodrich logged 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while playing 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).

During his final season with the Tigers, Goodrich earned third-team All-America honors from PFF and first-team All-ACC status, along with the MVP of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

Goodrich joined a crowded, youthful cornerback group that included Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr., Mac McCain, Andre Chachere, and Zech McPhearson opposite Darius Slay.

Goodrich survived, spending 2022 on the practice squad, while Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr., and Mac McCain have all moved on.

Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

The Eagles add a quarterback to the roster anytime potential is noticed. After going undrafted, former Nevada star Carson Strong signed an undrafted free agent deal with Philadelphia.

Strong fit the mold when it comes to quarterbacks, standing 6’4, 215 pounds, the former Nevada signal-caller has the best arm in the draft; he’s among the most accurate passers in the draft, can throw his wide receivers open while also making sound decisions in the passing game.

Strong threw for 4,175 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021 and was expected to have a future as a development quarterback.

He’s now the backup for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.

Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama:

The Eagles signed Jobe (6-0, 182), a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide. He dealt with a turf toe injury in 2021 and could not work out during the pre-draft process. He was expected to be a Day 3 pick but landed in Philadelphia and made the 53-man roster.

Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma:

The 5-foot-11, 209-pound Brooks became the fourth player in Oklahoma school history to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

The Eagles gave Brooks $240,000 in guarantees, and he spent 2022 on the practice squad.

Josh Sills, G, Oklahoma State

Philadelphia gave Sills over $300K in guarantees.

A versatile player who could flourish at multiple positions, Sills started all 13 games at left guard in 2021 at Oklahoma State, garnering First-Team All-Big 12 honors.

Sills made the 53-man roster as a rookie but is now on the Commissioners Exempt List after being indicted for sexual assault.

Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State

One of the prizes of this group out of Middle Tennessee State, Blankenship logged 110 tackles to go with a career-best 10.0 TFLs, nine pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries during his final season.

The former Middle Tennesee State safety saw action in 10 games with four starts after making the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Blankenship finished with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception in a talented secondary.

With Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson departing in free agency, Blankenship has all the looks of a starter in 2023.

Britain Covey, WR, Utah

A high school quarterback who transitioned to a receiver at Utah, Covey joined the Eagles as a 25-year-old return specialist who set the school record for career punt return yards (1,092) and ranks in the top three in program history in career punt returns (92), receptions (184), and all-purpose yards (4,241).

After initially being signed to the practice squad, Covey had 33 punt returns and ten kick returns for the Eagles this season, acting as the Eagles’ primary return man on the punt team and the second-leading kickoff returner.

Covey finished with over 500 yards between kick and punt returns and didn’t cost Philadelphia any games by putting the football on the ground.

With a full NFL offseason to get acclimated to the receiver position, the tiny wideout could find a role on offense in 2023

