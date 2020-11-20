Eagles leaving 2 coaches behind because of COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In a week when the NFL has been hit hard by the coronavirus, the Eagles were delivered one more blow on Friday afternoon.

As the team travels to Cleveland to face the Browns, the Eagles will not have quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Press Taylor or receivers coach Aaron Moorehead.

These two absences are unrelated to the players the Eagles put on the NFL’s COVID-19 list earlier this week, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia. They are staying away from this game for precautionary reasons after possible contacts outside the NovaCare Complex.

The Eagles say the responsibilities of both coaches will be assumed by the other coaches traveling to Cleveland.

Earlier in the week, the Eagles put three players from the active roster and one practice squad member on the NFL’s COVID-19 list. Vinny Curry, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Corey Clement and Deontay Burnett were all added to the COVID-19 list. The Eagles also confirmed a player tested positive earlier this week.

The Browns haven’t been much luckier. They had to briefly close their facility early in the week and then put three players on the COVID list, including right tackle Jack Conklin.

And then on Friday morning, the Browns put NFL sack leader Myles Garrett on the COVID-19 list after confirming another positive test.

The only Eagles player on the active roster who has been ruled out of this game is safety Rudy Ford, who has a hamstring injury.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube