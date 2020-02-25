Eagles leave open possibility that Jason Peters returns in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS - Jason Peters is 38 years old, will become a free agent in less than a month and the Eagles already drafted his replacement in the first round a little less than a year ago.

This seems pretty simple, right?

Yet, as Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson spoke to reporters on Tuesday at the NFL's Scouting Combine, neither man was ready to say the team is moving on.

"I think as it pertains to all of our free agents, it's important that we keep an open mind with everyone and try to figure out as we get more information," Roseman said.

"A big part of this week is accumulating information. That's what we do here. Obviously, when you're talking about Jason Peters, you're talking about a Hall of Fame player, a Hall of Fame person, someone that's very special to us and played at a really high level last year. We'll go through all those decisions this week."

Pederson gave less of a politician answer.

"Heck yeah," Pederson said when asked if he wants Peters back next season.

So that leads us to this: Is there really a chance the Eagles would re-sign a 38-year-old left tackle instead of playing a first-round pick they traded up to get less than a year ago?

It seems crazy.

Coming into Tuesday, I thought there was a chance Roseman would get to the podium and use the forum as a chance to make a statement about Peters. I thought, maybe, he would get up there and tell us all that the Eagles were planning to let Peters hit the free agent market, thank him for his time and give a vote of confidence to Andre Dillard as the left tackle of the future.

That didn't happen.

In fact, Roseman and Pederson actually invited more speculation and I walked away thinking there's actually a chance they try to bring back Peters for next season, even though it sounds pretty crazy.

Maybe they just haven't talked to Peters yet. That's possible. In a case like this, if the Eagles want to move on, they wouldn't want to do anything to disrespect a guy who has been here a decade and will likely end up in Canton. Even Roseman admitted that it's important to treat guys of this magnitude a little differently.

"There's no question," Roseman said. "When you talk about guys who are historic players in the National Football League, guys who are going into the Hall of Fame, guys who are going into the Eagles Hall of Fame, those guys are special people and special players and you don't have a lot of those during the course of your career.

"So you try to make decisions first that are best for the football team and at the same time have respect and appreciation for what guys have done and what guys have done going forward and have been a part of your organization for a long time."

Peters played the 2019 season on a renegotiated one-year deal that he signed in March. And while Peters didn't play at an All Pro level last year, he was still pretty good.

But throughout last season, it seemed like the Eagles were going to let Peters play and groom Dillard. And, sure, Dillard struggled at right tackle in his one start at the position, but acquitted himself quite well at left tackle when Peters missed a three-game stretch.

On Tuesday, I asked Pederson about the possibility that bringing back Peters could stunt Dillard's long-term development. I mean, what would it say about a first-round rookie if the Eagles didn't start him in Year 2 and instead re-signed a 38-year old to play in front of him?

"Andre is the guy we selected," Pederson said. "He was our top pick a year ago. We feel like he has a bright future. Again, this is where that fine line comes in. We have to have some difficult conversations, not only for us internally but with the players."

Pederson said his feelings about wanting Peters back are similar to the way he felt about Darren Sproles. Well, the Eagles brought Sproles back in 2018 and 2019 and he got hurt both seasons. It seems like a cautionary tale.

And unlike Sproles, who was a rotational player, if Peters returns, he'll be the starting left tackle.

"It is that simple when it comes down to it," Pederson said. "It's either JP or it's Andre and those are decisions we have to make."

