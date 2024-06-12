Eagles lead after opening round of State

Jun. 11—CARMEL — Heading into his final meet as an Eagle, Zionsville senior Andrew Wall didn't want to think about it as it being his final State Tournament.

He just wanted to stay focused on his game, staying loose and having fun on the course.

Wall did just that during the opening round of the IHSAA State Finals, shooting a 2-under 70 to be second overall and help the Eagles to a three-shot lead after the opening round of the tournament.

"To me, I just wanted to go out there and enjoy it," Wall said. "That's really all I was focused on heading into the round."

If there was any question on whether Wall was locked in, he answered that through the first several holes.

He birdied the first, then after three-straight pars, birdied the fifth and then the seventh to go 3-under.

"The start was amazing, you couldn't ask for much better; birding the first hole is what you want to see," Wall said. "I was just looking to go out there and have fun. That's been my mentality all year. I wasn't thinking about it really being a championship today, I just wanted to go out, have some fun and play some golf."

Wall bogeyed the ninth, but came back with a birdie on the 13th.

His one tough hole of the round was the 14th, which he double bogeyed, but regrouped with three pars and a birdie to end his day.

"He's having a terrific post-season, and I am very proud of the way he carried himself today," Zionsville head coach Adam Wood said. "He can be very proud of the performance that he put in and he had a lot of very, very high quality shots. I'm excited for him and the guys tomorrow."

Wall is in a three-way tie for second, two shots behind individual leader Brayden Miller of Fairfield.

Wall was happy with his round, but said a few minor adjustments can help him.

"I really want to be locked in on my tee shots," Wall said. "I think I hit a couple bad ones today, but other than that, I just want to continue to do the same things I did today."

As a team, Zionsville fired a 304, good for a three-shot lead over Westfield and Guerin Catholic.

It was the best round the Eagles have had at the State Finals since 2018.

"(Former) coach (Steve) Simmons used to always say, 'we can't win it on day one, but we can lose it,'" Wall said. "That's what our mentality was today, we just wanted to go out and play some good golf."

While the Eagles have the lead, there are several teams right behind them.

Westfield and Guerin Catholic are both just three shots back, with Evansville North and Noblesville four shots back.

The top-8 teams in the field are only separated by six shots.

"We can be proud of the way we played today," Wood said. "I think every person we go back and re-evaluated how the round went, what went well and what we can improve on. But this was a solid start."

Max Steiner shot a 76, Gavin Poole had a 77 and Brycen Tisch had an 81 to round out the Zionsville scoring four. Bryce Conlee shot an 84 as the fifth score.

Zionsville played steady throughout the round, getting off to a good start and limiting their mistakes throughout the round.

Wood said there will be a couple things they address before round 2, but nothing too major.

"I won't give away all our secrets, but there is probably some decision making that we could touch up on to shave a couple shots here and there," Wood said. "We will probably get on the putting green too and make sure we get our speed down."

The Eagles will tee off starting at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday with Westfield, Guerin Catholic and Evansville North.

Wood said he doesn't want his team thinking about what could happen at the end of the day, but just stay within themselves.

"It's the process of controlling what you can control," Wood said. "You don't have to scoreboard watch, it's about you going through the process of every shot to the best of your ability — finding your target and hitting your target the best you can. The score will add up to whatever it is at the end."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.