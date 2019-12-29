Eagles lead Giants 10-3 at halftime with Brandon Brooks, Miles Sanders injured

The Eagles haven’t had an easy season, so why would they have an easy win to advance to the postseason?

The Giants are making Philadelphia earn it.

The Eagles are playing without starting tight end Zach Ertz, but Josh Perkins scored his second career touchdown, and his first since 2016. Perkins caught a 24-yard pass from Carson Wentz with 1:52 remaining in the first half.

Philadelphia, though, lost Pro Bowl offensive guard Brandon Brooks on the extra point. Medical personnel stabilized Brooks’ right arm before carting him off the field, and the Eagles list him as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Matt Pryor now is playing right guard in Brooks’ stead.

They also saw running back Miles Sanders leave for the locker room with an ankle injury that has him questionable to return. Sanders had nine carries for 52 yards before leaving.

The teams traded field goals, with the Eagles getting a 31-yarder from Jake Elliott and the Giants a 37-yarder from Aldrick Rosas.

Wentz is 13-of-21 for 160 yards, with Dallas Goedert catching three passes for 51 yards.