Eagles take lead, with division lead on line

The Eagles don’t look impressive at all.

But they also look like a team that could win a division.

They just took a 17-14 lead at Washington, after a pretty touchdown from Carson Wentz to Miles Sanders.

Wentz gunned a pass between the hands of a few Washington defenders to a seat-of-the-pants Sanders in the back corner of the end zone, allowing them to shake out of a long lull.

While they’re 6-8 and out of receivers and kind of a mess, they’re also tied with the Cowboys for the division lead.