Eagles’ LB T.J. Edwards exits playoff game vs. Bucs with forearm injury

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles could be without their best linebacker for the second half of Sunday’s matchup against the Buccaneers after T.J. Edwards left the game with a forearm injury.

Edwards, who has six stops thus far, was injured while bringing down Bucs running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn on a short swing route from Tom Brady.

Philadelphia’s offense has been unable to keep Tom Brady off the field, leading to a 17-0 Bucs lead, as the Eagles defense has been slowly gashed thus far in the first half.

