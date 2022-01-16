Eagles’ LB T.J. Edwards exits playoff game vs. Bucs with forearm injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Injury Update: LB T.J. Edwards (forearm) is questionable to return.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 16, 2022
The Eagles could be without their best linebacker for the second half of Sunday’s matchup against the Buccaneers after T.J. Edwards left the game with a forearm injury.
Edwards, who has six stops thus far, was injured while bringing down Bucs running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn on a short swing route from Tom Brady.
Philadelphia’s offense has been unable to keep Tom Brady off the field, leading to a 17-0 Bucs lead, as the Eagles defense has been slowly gashed thus far in the first half.
List
Eagles' Josh Sweat ruled out for matchup vs. Bucs after life-threatening medical situation
Related
Vikings request permission to interview Eagles' DC Jonathan Gannon for vacant head coaching job