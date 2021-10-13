Eagles’ LB T.J. Edwards named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The NFL announced on Wednesday that third-year linebacker T.J. Edwards was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Philadelphia’s victory over the Carolina Panthers.

This is Edwards’ first career Player of the Week honor and he’s the first Eagle to be named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week since Kenjon Barner in 2017.

Edwards block on Joseph Charlton’s punt with four minutes remaining in Sunday’s game put the Eagles in scoring position at the Panthers’ 27-yard line.

With the Eagles down 18-13 at the time, quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 6-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive and hit wide receiver DeVonta Smith for the two-point conversion to give the Eagles a 21-18 lead.

