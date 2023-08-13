Eagles LB Shaun Bradley to miss season after tearing Achilles in preseason loss to Ravens

Shaun Bradley played in 80% of the Eagles special teams plays last season, and was entering his fourth year in the league

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley’s season is over.

Bradley tore his Achilles in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, according to ESPN’s TIm McManus. Bradley confirmed the season-ending injury on social media on Sunday.

“Not how I wanted the season to end for me, but I believe that God truly does give his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” Bradley wrote on Instagram, in part. “I’ve been beating the odds my entire life. I’m not even supposed to be here. [This is] just another chapter in my story. I will be back better than I ever was, I can promise that.”

Shaun Bradley went down in the third quarter of the Eagles’ preseason opener on Saturday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bradley went down in the third quarter of the Eagles’ 20-19 loss to the Ravens on Saturday while on the field for a punt. He stayed down on the field for quite some time in pain before he was eventually carted off the field and taken into the locker room.

Bradley is entering his fourth season in the league. The Eagles first selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had seven total tackles last season, but played in 80% of the Eagles’ special teams plays.

The 26-year-old Temple alum was entering the final year of his initial four-year, $3.5 million deal with the Eagles.

The Eagles have been working to replace both T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White at linebacker this season after both starters left in free agency. The team brought in both Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham, and have been working in Nakobe Dean, Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss with starters so far in training camp. While Bradley could have played his way into the mix, his opportunity this season is now over.

The Ravens edged out the Eagles by a single point on Saturday, which extended their preseason win streak to an NFL-best 24 games. The Ravens haven’t lost in the preseason since 2015. The Eagles, who fell in the Super Bowl last season to the Kansas City Chiefs, will officially open their season Sept. 10 against the New England Patriots.