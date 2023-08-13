Eagles LB Shaun Bradley to miss season with torn Achilles

A key member of the Eagles special teams units will miss the entire 2023 season.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley announced on social media that his season is over after he was injured in Saturday's preseason opener. According to multiple reports, Bradley tore his Achilles.

Bradley was a 2020 sixth-round pick by the Eagles and he's appeared in 45 games over the last three seasons. He did not appear in the team's postseason run last year after being placed on injured reserve in early January.

Bradley has played 131 defensive snaps and 878 special teams snaps over the course of his career. He has 45 tackles and a pass defensed.