Eagles’ new LB Nicholas Morrow showed durability, versatility with Bears

Is Morrow the Eagles' answer at the other linebacker position?

The 2021 season was tough on Nick Morrow.

After the former undrafted linebacker from Division III Greenville University finally worked his way into a starting role in the NFL with the Raiders, he suffered an ankle injury that needed surgery. And he missed all the fun in 2021.

“It was really hard to watch,” Morrow said. “That year, to put it in perspective, we went 8-8 (in 2020) and then the next year we were 10-7 and they were in the playoffs. That was the first time the Raiders had been in the playoffs since 2016, which was the year before I got into the league. I got to go through the days of us not being a good team and then missed us getting into the playoffs. But I learned a lot.”

The main thing Morrow learned was patience.

Because after his surgery, the linebacker wasn’t able to walk and relied on his wife for help. He passed his days by watching football, icing his injury and playing video games. His favorites were Call of Duty and Madden.

But Morrow was able to put the controller down in 2022 when he signed with the Bears. Not only did Morrow play and start all 17 games for the Bears last season on a one-year deal; he didn’t leave the field, playing all 1,086 defensive snaps.

The Eagles took notice.

After signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in free agency, Morrow might very well be a starting linebacker in Philly next to Nakobe Dean in 2023.

What does Morrow know about his role with the Eagles?

“Playing defense,” Morrow said with a smile. “I’m a versatile player. I’ve played MIKE, I’ve played WILL, I’ve played SAM, I’ve played in a 4-3, I’ve played in landmark defenses, I’ve played match defenses, I’ve played in man defenses. I’ve kind of played in it all with the Raiders and with Chicago. I’m here to play football. I’m here to play defense.”

Last year with the Bears, Morrow began the season playing the MIKE and then moved to the WILL after Chicago traded Roquan Smith. When asked about his comfort playing either position, Morrow said he’ll play whichever position the Eagles ask.

That’s important because there were plenty of linebackers on the free agent market who were probably better fits at one spot or the other. We’re all presuming that Dean will be a starter for the Eagles in 2023 after the departures of T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White. And it seems likely that Dean is a better fit as a middle linebacker. That’s great; Morrow can play the WILL.

Of course, it is worth noting that the Bears let Morrow walk in free agency and then signed Edwards and former Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. That signaled that they wanted an upgrade from Morrow, who finished with a team-high 116 tackles in 2022 but graded out as the 64th best linebacker out of 81 in the NFL last season, according to ProFootballFocus.

This is also where we point out that the Eagles haven’t had the best track record signing free agent linebackers. They hit last season with White but you know the names that haven’t worked out before that: Corey Nelson, Zach Brown, Paul Worrilow, L.J. Fort, etc.

But it’s March and hope springs eternal. Maybe Morrow will work out.

The Eagles could add some other pieces but there’s a decent chance he’s a starter when the season begins. The only other off-ball linebackers on the roster are Dean, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley and Christian Elliss.

Morrow is still a relative newcomer to the linebacker position after playing safety in college. He didn’t really feel like he was a linebacker until he became teammates with NaVorro Bowman in 2017 and got to learn from him.

But as Morrow comes to Philly, he’s now the oldest and most experienced NFL player in the linebacker room.

“That sounds so weird to hear. I’m 27,” he said with a laugh. “I’m excited to be a part of the group. Regardless of the age, there’s always good players wherever you are. Just being a part of the group and getting to know those guys and competing. Earning their respect and going from there.”

