Eagles’ LB Haason Reddick named NFC Defensive Player of the Month
Have a MONTH, @Haason7Reddick! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/C2ue3C0X2H
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 12, 2023
The Eagles are the NFL’s No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and they’ll have the defensive player of the month for the final time this season.
The league announced Haason Reddick has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month after logging eight sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two fumbles recovered during Weeks 13-18.
Reddick had a three-game stretch with consecutive multi-sack performances, becoming the first Eagles player since 2011 to accomplish the feat.
Reddick is now just the third NFL player since 1999 to produce 16.0+ sacks, 5+ FFs, and 3+ FRs in a season, joining T.J. Watt (2021) and Chandler Jones (2019).
