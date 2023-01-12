Eagles’ LB Haason Reddick named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

The Eagles are the NFL’s No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and they’ll have the defensive player of the month for the final time this season.

The league announced Haason Reddick has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month after logging eight sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two fumbles recovered during Weeks 13-18.

Reddick had a three-game stretch with consecutive multi-sack performances, becoming the first Eagles player since 2011 to accomplish the feat.

Reddick is now just the third NFL player since 1999 to produce 16.0+ sacks, 5+ FFs, and 3+ FRs in a season, joining T.J. Watt (2021) and Chandler Jones (2019).

List

Eagles PFF grades: Highest and lowest graded players from 2022 NFL regular season

List

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles set to reload at several key positions

List

Eagles have 3 players make the first-ever 'All-Pro team' voted on only by players

List

Eagles' 2022 NFL regular season statistical leaders on offense

Related

Eagles' Lane Johnson cuts a WWE style promo with the Golden Title ahead of playoffs Eagles donate more than $400K to local nonprofits to help end gun violence in Philadelphia Eagles expected to sign CFL offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to a futures deal Panthers request permission to interview Eagles OC Shane Steichen for coaching job

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire