Eagles LB Haason Reddick named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Haason Reddick signed with Philadelphia for these types of performances, and after dominating the Jaguars, the SAM linebacker has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Reddick had four solo tackles, three pressures, two strip-sacks (both in the fourth quarter), two fumble recoveries, one quarterback hit, and a tackle for loss in the team’s 29-21 effort.

Against the Jaguars, Reddick became the first NFL player in 17 years to record at least two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in a game.

The Eagles have had a Player of the Week following each of the first three games this season – Zech McPhearson, special teams in Week 1; Darius Slay, defense in Week 2; and Brandon Graham in Week 3.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire