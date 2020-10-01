The Eagles' laundry list of injuries through Week 3 in 1 place originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

While there have been a ton of injuries in the NFL this season, the Eagles — at least in this sense — were a bit ahead of their time.

Over the past couple years, they’ve been one of the more injured teams in the NFL. And that hasn’t changed in 2020.

There have been so many injuries this year it’s hard to keep track of, even for me. And it’s my job!

So let’s list every injured player on this roster, on IR and on PUP. Here it is, all in one place:

On this week's injury report

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The Eagles’ second-year receiver suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups on Sunday. He played just 18 snaps against the Bengals and Doug Pederson said the injury was the reason why. JJAW doesn’t have a catch through three games in 2020.

The backup guard was one of three players who didn’t practice on Wednesday because of illness.

Fletcher Cox

Cox suffered an oblique injury during the Rams game. It looked like he was in danger of missing the Bengals game but he played and played really well against Cincinnati. Cox is a tough dude and has basically said any injury like this isn’t going to keep him off the field. He’s going to continue to play through it.

Jack Driscoll

Driscoll missed practice on Wednesday with illness.

The Eagles’ backup safety and special teams ace has a pretty significant groin injury that kept him out of the Bengals game. He suffered the injury against the Rams. I thought there was a possibility of Ford ending up on IR but that hasn’t happened. Maybe that means he’ll be back next week against the Steelers. Otherwise, the Eagles have kept him on the roster for no reason. Players can return from IR after three weeks this year.

Jackson missed practice with a hamstring injury to start the week. He was injured against the Bengals and played just 28 snaps because of the injury. The Eagles have to be careful here. They need him on the field but a 33-year-old speed receiver with a hamstring injury is a bad mix.

In the Bengals game, Maddox suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out for at least one game. Maddox said on 97.5 The Fantatic this week that he expects to miss one or two games.

Peters missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness designation but is expected to be fine by Sunday.

Trevor Williams

After Maddox went down against the Bengals, Williams filled in and did some nice things. But apparently he suffered a ribs injury and missed the first day of practice in the new week. Even with Williams, the Eagles are light at cornerback.

After nine months, Jeffery returned to practice last week for the first time since Lisfranc surgery. The Eagles are ramping up his workload this week but it’s unclear if he’ll play against the 49ers. He’s likely to return in either this game or the next against Pittsburgh.

The ankle surgery that Johnson had before the season forced him to miss the season opener but he’s played since then. Johnson explained that after each game his ankle swells up but by the time the next weekend comes, he’s ready to play. He expects this will get better as the season goes on.

The Eagles listed Sanders as a limited participant on Wednesday with a glute injury. Those can be a real pain in the butt.

On Injured Reserve

In the opener, Curry suffered a significant hamstring injury and the Eagles put him on IR. The earliest he’d be eligible to return is next week.

Dillard suffered a torn biceps in training camp and is out for the entire 2020 season. The Eagles put him on IR before final cuts, so he is not eligible to return this season.

The Eagles’ tight end reportedly has a small fracture in his ankle, but that is sometimes a better diagnosis than a significant sprain. We’ll have to see how it heals, but he’s expected to return this season. The earliest that can happen is for the Giants game on Oct. 22. It’ll probably be later than that.

Craig James

