The Eagles' laundry list of injuries through Week 3 in 1 place originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
While there have been a ton of injuries in the NFL this season, the Eagles — at least in this sense — were a bit ahead of their time.
Over the past couple years, they’ve been one of the more injured teams in the NFL. And that hasn’t changed in 2020.
There have been so many injuries this year it’s hard to keep track of, even for me. And it’s my job!
So let’s list every injured player on this roster, on IR and on PUP. Here it is, all in one place:
On this week's injury report
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
The Eagles’ second-year receiver suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups on Sunday. He played just 18 snaps against the Bengals and Doug Pederson said the injury was the reason why. JJAW doesn’t have a catch through three games in 2020.
Jamon Brown
The backup guard was one of three players who didn’t practice on Wednesday because of illness.
Fletcher Cox
Cox suffered an oblique injury during the Rams game. It looked like he was in danger of missing the Bengals game but he played and played really well against Cincinnati. Cox is a tough dude and has basically said any injury like this isn’t going to keep him off the field. He’s going to continue to play through it.
Jack Driscoll
Driscoll missed practice on Wednesday with illness.
Rudy Ford
The Eagles’ backup safety and special teams ace has a pretty significant groin injury that kept him out of the Bengals game. He suffered the injury against the Rams. I thought there was a possibility of Ford ending up on IR but that hasn’t happened. Maybe that means he’ll be back next week against the Steelers. Otherwise, the Eagles have kept him on the roster for no reason. Players can return from IR after three weeks this year.
DeSean Jackson
Jackson missed practice with a hamstring injury to start the week. He was injured against the Bengals and played just 28 snaps because of the injury. The Eagles have to be careful here. They need him on the field but a 33-year-old speed receiver with a hamstring injury is a bad mix.
Avonte Maddox
In the Bengals game, Maddox suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out for at least one game. Maddox said on 97.5 The Fantatic this week that he expects to miss one or two games.
Jason Peters
Peters missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness designation but is expected to be fine by Sunday.
Trevor Williams
After Maddox went down against the Bengals, Williams filled in and did some nice things. But apparently he suffered a ribs injury and missed the first day of practice in the new week. Even with Williams, the Eagles are light at cornerback.
Alshon Jeffery
After nine months, Jeffery returned to practice last week for the first time since Lisfranc surgery. The Eagles are ramping up his workload this week but it’s unclear if he’ll play against the 49ers. He’s likely to return in either this game or the next against Pittsburgh.
Lane Johnson
The ankle surgery that Johnson had before the season forced him to miss the season opener but he’s played since then. Johnson explained that after each game his ankle swells up but by the time the next weekend comes, he’s ready to play. He expects this will get better as the season goes on.
Miles Sanders
The Eagles listed Sanders as a limited participant on Wednesday with a glute injury. Those can be a real pain in the butt.
On Injured Reserve
Vinny Curry
In the opener, Curry suffered a significant hamstring injury and the Eagles put him on IR. The earliest he’d be eligible to return is next week.
Andre Dillard
Dillard suffered a torn biceps in training camp and is out for the entire 2020 season. The Eagles put him on IR before final cuts, so he is not eligible to return this season.
Dallas Goedert
The Eagles’ tight end reportedly has a small fracture in his ankle, but that is sometimes a better diagnosis than a significant sprain. We’ll have to see how it heals, but he’s expected to return this season. The earliest that can happen is for the Giants game on Oct. 22. It’ll probably be later than that.
Craig James
Like Curry, James was injured during the season opener in Washington. He has a thigh injury and there’s some optimism he’ll be able to return relatively soon. He’ll be eligible to return next week.
Will Parks
After suffering a hamstring injury during training camp, Parks was put on IR after final cuts so he’s eligible to return. He’s actually eligible to return for this week but hasn’t begun practicing yet. So the earliest he might be back is next week against the Steelers.
Josh Perkins
During training camp, Perkins suffered an upper-body injury and was placed on IR. Since he wasn’t carried through final cuts, that’s season-ending IR. Although, with a player like Perkins, the Eagles could eventually waive him from IR, which would make him a free agent and could allow him to play this season if his injury is one that would allow it.
Jalen Reagor
The Eagles curiously waited an extra week to put Reagor on IR. But he had surgery to repair the UCL on his left thumb and will be out for at least three more weeks. The earliest the rules will allow him to return is Oct. 22. But it’s more likely he’ll be out until November.
Isaac Seumalo
The Eagles’ left guard has a knee injury and was placed on IR. He’ll be eligible to return later this month, but the sense here is that it’s a more significant injury that will keep him out for much longer.
Quez Watkins
The Eagles’ rookie had his practice window activated this week after beginning the season on IR with a back injury. The Eagles have 21 days to either add him to the active roster or shut him down for the season.
On Physically Unable to Perform
Brandon Brooks
Since Brooks’ injury was preexisting, he was put on PUP and not IR. That was a procedural thing, but it technically leaves the door open for a possible return this season from an Achilles injury. It would be rather shocking if he’s able to recover that quickly, though.
Daeshon Hall
The defensive end tore his ACL late in the Eagles’ Week 17 win last year. The Eagles waived him with an injury designation back in July, which meant he reverted to their PUP list. The Eagles might just waive him with an injury settlement at some point.