Eagles latest NFL team to announce they’re skipping voluntary offseason workouts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A statement from the Philadelphia Eagles players: pic.twitter.com/uhxjqDxVXd
— NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 18, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles have joined a growing list of teams that have agreed to skip voluntary offseason workouts amid uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
18 other teams have now expressed similar concerns about in-person onfield workouts amid health concerns.
In the statement, it says they feel it’s “unnecessary at this time for players to be volunteering to put themselves at risk for in-person workouts,” considering players are currently training on their own across the country and doing so safely.
Players won’t be required to attend team workouts until mandatory minicamp begins in June, with all OTAs and prior sessions being completely voluntary.
List
5 Philadelphia Eagles games that could be played in prime-time this season
Related
Todd McShay identifies WR as a bigger need over CB for Eagles in the NFL Draft
Eagles’ projected win total for the 2021 season revealed; ESPN takes the over
NFL Draft: Eagles looking to trade up and get ahead of NFC East rivals?
Eagles' Howie Roseman lands near the bottom of a NFL Draft general manager power rankings