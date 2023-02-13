Eagles’ Lane Johnson to undergo surgery on injured groin after 38-35 loss in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles’ RT Lane Johnson, who played through a torn adductor this postseason, will undergo surgery on it later this week, per sources. Johnson delayed the surgery so he could play, and now will have the time he needs to have it repaired and to recover. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2023

Lane Johnson put his team ahead of his body this season and it resulted in a Super Bowl appearance against the Kansa City Chiefs.

Johnson suffered a significant groin injury in the Week 16 loss to Dallas and rather than have surgery, Philadelphia’s All-Pro right tackle decided to rehab, missing two regular season games.

The Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 38-35 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night, and now Johnson will have surgery for his torn abductor.

Johnson was dominant while helping the Eagles to a Divisional Round win over the Giants and an NFC Championship Game triumph over the 49ers.

With Johnson at right tackle against Kansas City, Philadelphia allowed just three total pressures across 42 pass-blocking snaps per PFF, as the All-Pro didn’t allow a quarterback sack or quarterback hit.

More Super Bowl LVII!

LOOK: Dak Prescott can't root for Eagles and picks Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire