Eagles’ Lane Johnson has surgery to repair torn adductor

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson had surgery on Thursday to repair the torn adductor in his groin, the injury he played through in the playoffs.

Johnson, 32, posted about his surgery on Thursday morning with a clip from Happy Gilmore: “Well, better luck next year.”

So at least his sense of humor isn’t broken.

Dr. William Meyers performed the surgery and Johnson is expected to be completely ready for training camp before the 2023 season.

Johnson suffered the groin injury on Christmas Eve in Dallas and missed the final two games of the regular season. But he consulted with Meyers and elected to put off surgery until after the Eagles’ season was over.

What Johnson did in these playoffs was nothing short of heroic.

“Like I said, man, my sense of urgency is high,” Johnson said after the NFC Championship Game. “You get in the back half of your career. I think we had a good team, I knew we had the parts to get where we’re at. Yeah, man, it’s just a week-by-week thing. Shout out to all our veterans and all our young guns, they’re the engine behind this team. So I’m happy.”

Johnson started all three playoff games and played 202 offensive snaps over the three-game stretch. In Super Bowl LVII, Johnson played all 75 offensive snaps in the Eagles’ 38-35 loss.

According to ProFootballFocus, Johnson faced exactly 100 snaps in pass protection during the playoff run and he gave up exactly two pressures. He gave up no sacks or quarterback hits. Johnson hasn’t given up a sack since November of 2020.

Johnson was again a brick wall in the Super Bowl while playing through an injury everyone knew needed surgery.

This season, Johnson was named to a Pro Bowl for the first time since 2019 and was named an All-Pro for the first time since 2017. He finally got some of the recognition he’s deserved for a while.

Johnson will turn 33 in May but he’s under contract for a few more seasons and is still the best right tackle in football.

