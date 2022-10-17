Eagles' Lane Johnson ruled out vs. Cowboys with concussion

Eagles lose key offensive lineman to concussion vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are up big on the Cowboys but they’ll have to finish this game without Lane Johnson.

He’s out with a concussion.

Their Pro Bowl right tackle was forced to leave Sunday Night Football late in the second quarter. Johnson was briefly in the medical tent before going inside early. He was ruled out early in the third quarter.

Without Johnson, the Eagles inserted Jack Driscoll at right tackle. Their other option would be to use Andre Dillard at left tackle and move Jordan Mailata to the right side. But Jeff Stoutland prefers to not move pieces around like that.

Ironically, Johnson was the only member of the Eagles’ starting offensive line who was not on the injury report this week. Mailata has been dealing with a shoulder injury, while Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo all have shoulder injuries.

The Eagles have nine offensive linemen active in this game. Their backups coming into tonight were Driscoll, Dillard, Sua Opeta and Cam Jurgens. UDFA Josh Sills is inactive.

After this game against the Cowboys, the Eagles have their bye week.