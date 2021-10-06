Eagles’ Lane Johnson returning to Philadelphia on Wednesday

Johnson returning to Philly as new practice week begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After missing the Chiefs game because of a personal matter, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is returning to Philadelphia today, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported.

Johnson, 31, was not yet at the complex on Wednesday morning as the Eagles began their preparations to face the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday. He is expected to arrive to the NovaCare Complex later in the day.

“He’s not here today, still dealing with a personal matter,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Really to go any more further into that, still going to respect his privacy. But he is not here today.”

When asked if Johnson will play on Sunday, Sirianni just reiterated that Johnson was “not here today” and would give no further details.

On Sunday against the Chiefs, Johnson was a surprise inactive and head coach Nick Sirianni said he found out just a couple hours before the game that Johnson would not be available. The Eagles said Johnson was missing the game because of a “personal matter” but no other details were given.

The day after the game, Sirianni still had no further update.

“No new update on Lane,” he said on Monday. “Like I said yesterday, he's going through a personal matter and we're just going to keep it at that for right now. I have no new update.”

Without Johnson, the Eagles scrambled to come up with a new line formation and were without four of their five opening day starters. The only one who remained was Jason Kelce.

The line against the Chiefs on Sunday was (from left to right): Andre Dillard, Landon Dickerson, Kelce, Nate Herbig, Jack Driscoll. The Eagles got the ball out of Jalen Hurts’ hand quickly against the Chiefs, which helped. But the line played very well, considering the moving parts.

“As far as Jack and Nate, the guys that stepped in, I thought they did a great job, I really did,” Sirianni said. “I thought they battled.”

As well as that makeshift line played on Sunday, the Eagles would obviously be happy to get Johnson back. His return would very likely slide Driscoll back to right guard, where Driscoll had been practicing all last week. If Johnson isn’t available on Sunday, Driscoll would likely stay at right tackle.

Meanwhile, Jordan Mailata (MCL sprain) will return to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday.

