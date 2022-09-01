Eagles’ Lane Johnson reacts to missing NFL’s top 100 list

Johnson reacts to missing NFL’s top 100 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As Lane Johnson finished up his Monday afternoon press conference, his longtime teammate Brandon Graham crept into the back of the auditorium and delivered the final question.

Who is the best right tackle in the league?

“S—, I don’t know,” Johnson answered. “You gotta ask the top 100.”

Johnson, 32, was speaking about the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list. A list that’s voted on by NFL players, a list that omitted Johnson entirely.

Based on that list, the best right tackle in the NFL is Tristan Wirfs from the Buccaneers. He landed at No. 41.

But that designation will be met with some resistance inside the NovaCare Complex. While Johnson hasn’t been a Pro Bowler since 2019 and hasn’t been an All Pro since 2017, many still think he deserves to be called the best right tackle in the NFL.

At this point in his career, though, Johnson is kind of used to being overlooked.

“I used to get mad,” he said. “But now I’m at the point in my career, I’m just worried about getting to practice and feeling good and playing well. I will say though, guys on the list, if you look at all the pass rushers that I’ve gone against, I’d say go watch the film and make up your opinion for yourself.”

If you look at the list of top pass rushers on the list, Johnson dealt with several of them during the 2021 season: Micah Parsons (16), Nick Bosa (25), Joey Bosa (30), Maxx Crosby (59), Cameron Jordan (69).

And how did Johnson fare in 2021?

In 13 starts, Johnson had 416 pass blocking snaps. He gave up a grand total of 0 sacks, 1 QB hits and just 11 pressures, according to ProFootballFocus. So, yeah, pretty good. Johnson hasn’t given up more than 1 sack in a season since 2018.

The really good news as Johnson enters his 10th NFL season is that his ankle is finally feeling good. Johnson had been dealing with that left ankle injury dating back to the 2018 season, but on Monday he said it hasn’t bothered him at all this summer.

Even though he’s 32 now, Johnson still feels like he’s in the prime of his career.

Why is that?

“I just think experience,” Johnson said. “I think size has something to do with it. I’m playing around 330-335 (Johnson is listed at 325). Like I said before, whatever you may lose in some attributes, you gain in others.”

While Johnson was seemingly annoyed about being left off the NFL’s top 100, he was even more upset last year when he wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl roster. Johnson aimed to use that rejection as fuel; he’ll likely use this the same way.

