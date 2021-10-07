Eagles’ Lane Johnson misses 2nd straight practice for personal matter

Johnson misses another practice, status for Sunday in jeopardy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson missed his second straight practice on Thursday as he continues to deal with a “personal matter.”

It now appears that his status for Sunday’s game against the Panthers is in jeopardy.

Johnson, 31, was a last-minute scratch on Sunday against the Chiefs and flew back to Oklahoma. All the Eagles have said is that he’s dealing with a “personal matter.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported on Wednesday that Johnson flew back to Philadelphia, but details aside from that have been scarce.

The good news for the Eagles is that Jordan Mailata (knee) was back on the practice field for the second straight day on Thursday as he comes back from an MCL sprain that has forced him to miss the last two games.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding Johnson and Mailata, the Eagles have several different possible starting offensive line combinations.

Perhaps the best combination if Johnson is out and Mailata is back, would be to move Mailata to right tackle and keep Andre Dillard on the left side where he’s been more comfortable. That would also mean moving Jack Driscoll from right tackle to right guard, where he practice all last week.

Jason Kelce (foot/rest) was back at practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session. He did go inside briefly during the portion of practice open to reporters but returned.

Quez Watkins (knee) and Avonte Maddox (neck) were both practicing again on Thursday after being limited to start the week.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube