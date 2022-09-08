Eagles re-work Lane Johnson, Jake Elliott contracts to create cap space: report

Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space.

Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue.

Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

MORE: A deep look inside the Eagles' contracts, salary cap

As of Wednesday, the Eagles had just $1,222,942 available under their adjusted 2022 cap figure of $226,890,095, according to OverTheCap. They also had an open spot on the 53-man roster.

According to Yates, the Eagles converted large chunks of Johnson and Elliott’s 2022 base salary into signing bonuses, creating about $6.9 million in cap space.

After the restructures, the Eagles had $8,098,942 million available under the cap, according to OverTheCap's database.

That would place the actual amount of cap space created at $6.876 million.

Yates tweeted that the Eagles converted $5.88 million of Johnson‘s base salary and $2.715 million of Elliott’s salary into bonuses.

Because base salaries count entirely under the current year’s cap and signing bonuses are spread out over the life of a contract, converting base salary to bonus money creates immediate cap space while increasing future years’ cap responsibilities.

Players need to agree to have their contracts restructured, but there’s no reason for them not to, since they’re ultimately earning the same amount of money, they’re just getting a large chunk of it immediately instead of spread out over the next 18 weeks.

Before the salary tweaks, Johnson had a base salary of $7 million this year and Elliott had a base salary of $3.75 million.

According to OverTheCap, after the restructures, the Eagles have the 10th-most salary cap space in the NFL.