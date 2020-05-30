With reports that the Eagles would consider bringing running back LeSean McCoy back to Philadelphia, a couple of current Eagles are hoping to see it.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson and wide receiver DeSean Jackson had a conversation on Johnson’s Instagram live show about their desire to play with McCoy again.

“I want to see it,” Johnson said about a McCoy reunion, via NJ.com. “You already know how I feel.”

Jackson agreed, saying that if the decision were up to him, McCoy would have already been brought back to Philadelphia.

“If we were going off how we feel, there would have been a lot of [expletive] we would have already been seeing, right?” Jackson said.

The 31-year-old McCoy had a career-low 465 rushing yards last season and may not have much gas left in the tank, but if he’s going to keep playing, a return to his original team could be in the cards. His teammates would certainly welcome it.

Eagles’ Lane Johnson, DeSean Jackson hoping for a LeSean McCoy return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk