Eagles give Lane Johnson contract extension through 2026

The Eagles and star right tackle Lane Johnson have agreed to a huge one-year extension that will keep the All-Pro under contract through the 2026 season, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The one-year, $33.445 million extension includes $30 million in guaranteed money, according to a source. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the deal.

Johnson, 32, was already under contract through the 2025 season but this adds one more year to his existing deal. While Johnson will be 33 for the 2023 season, he’s still playing at an extremely high level and was an All-Pro in 2022.

This extension will lower Johnson’s cap hit for the 2023 season. It was scheduled to be over $24 million, the highest on the team after the Darius Slay extension last week. The Eagles will likely pay out a significant portion of Johnson’s $14.155 base salary in 2023 in a bonus to lower his cap hit. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Johnson's cap hit this season will be lowered by $9.4 million.

Before this extension, Johnson was on the books for around $47 million over the next three seasons, around $44 million in base salary and $2.5 million in roster bonuses. Now he’s owed roughly $80 million over the next four years with $30 million in guaranteed money. The guaranteed money is what’s typically most important to the player.

Last season, Johnson played the first 15 games of the season before tearing an adductor in his groin. He missed a couple games and then he somehow played through the injury during the playoffs and still played at an extremely high level. Johnson needed surgery after the Super Bowl.

“Obviously having Lane, Lane is the best tackle in the NFL, so to have him back and just shutting down a side, that's huge,” head coach Nick Sirianni said after the divisional round win over the Giants. “It was awesome to have him back. He makes us go. That entire offensive line makes us go.”

Despite several injuries in the last few years, Johnson hasn’t given up a sack since the 2020 season, according to ProFootballFocus. It’s an incredible streak for the best right tackle in football.

Since the start of the 2016 season (including playoffs), the Eagles are 61-30-1 with Johnson in the lineup and 10-22 without him. He’s extremely important to their success.

The Eagles drafted Johnson in the first round out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He has gone on to make four Pro Bowls and has been an All-Pro twice.

