Eagles’ Lane Johnson cleared from ankle injury, full-go at practice

Lane Johnson full-go at practice, hoping ankle injury finally behind him originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Lane Johnson was cleared to return to football action a couple weeks ago and has been a “full-go” at offseason practices this week, he said on a Zoom call with Eagles reporters Thursday afternoon.

The hope is that Johnson, 31, will finally be able to put this left ankle injury in the rearview.

The Eagles' right tackle has been dealing with it in some capacity since the middle of the 2018 season.

“I think this week, you go out and watch me move, I think I’ve answered questions,” Johnson said. “It was just kind of one thing that lingered and I never got it fixed. I thought it would heal. Got it fixed. I got cleared a couple weeks ago, so I’m just now where I’m not really thinking about it anymore. I’m starting to play and that’s really all you can do. I’m just really ready to go to training camp, get through that and get ready for the games. Keep stacking games and stacking days.”

Johnson had tightrope surgery on his left ankle last August, hoping that would correct the problem, but understood he’d probably have to struggle through the 2020 season. But eventually in late November, Johnson decided to shut down for the season, saying it was like the inside of his ankle had “collapsed.” Every time he’d start to make some progress and heal last year, there’d be a setback.

The season-ending surgery that Johnson had last year was to repair the deltoid ligament in his left ankle that had been damaged from previous injuries and high ankle sprains.

This lingering injury dates back to the Eagles-Jaguars game in London in 2018. He aggravated the ankle injury against the Giants in 2019 and then aggravated it again in training camp before the start of the 2020 season, which led to the tightrope surgery. There’s a lot of wear and tear on that same ankle.

Story continues

But as of this week, Johnson said he’s feeling good.

“Really, probably the greatest limiting factor is trying to get that range of motion back that you had previously,” he said. “You may not get it all the way back but really focusing on the range of motion. I’m feeling normal running again. I really see no issues with it. Not really having to think about it anymore like I was.”

Johnson is entering the second year of a four-year contract extension he signed in November of 2019 that included $72 million in new money. The Eagles are clearly relying on Johnson returning to full health and re-establishing himself as one of the top tackles in the league.

They’re also banking on the hope that right guard Brandon Brooks, 31, will be able to successfully return from an Achilles injury he suffered before last season. When healthy, Brooks and Johnson form the best right side of the line in the NFL.

“We’re in a spot where we have a lot to prove,” Johnson said. “When you get into the 30s, that’s when the doubt creeps in. Obviously that’s when a lot of the guys, end of the road when they get into the mid-30s, upper 30s, so I feel a sense of urgency between the both of us to go out there and really prove ourselves. You’re constantly proving yourself year in and year out. That’s where we’re at.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube