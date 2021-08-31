Eagles’ Lane Johnson: Ankle feels good, but some swelling in training camp

Johnson says ankle feels good aside from ‘some swelling’ this summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Throughout the month of August, Lane Johnson did not appear on the Eagles’ injury report once and he didn’t miss any practices because of his surgically repaired ankle.

That left ankle is still worth keeping an eye on though.

“Just a little bit of swelling after some practices, but nothing too bad. Me and (Zach) Ertz are kind of going through the same thing,” Johnson said on Monday. “Just a little bit of inflammation. Really no issues and feeling good. Got some good work over the last couple weeks against the Patriots and the Jets last week and now going against our guys again.”

That doesn’t sound like much. A little swelling and a little inflammation. And if that’s the worst of it, chances are that the 31-year-old Johnson will be back playing at his Pro Bowl level in 2021.

But this is also the same left ankle about which Johnson said the inside “collapsed” last year. The same ankle that needed surgery to repair the deltoid ligament this offseason. The same ankle that needed tightrope surgery before the 2020 season. The same ankle that has been bothering him since the 2018 season and has forced him to miss 14 games over the last three years.

Earlier this offseason, Johnson admitted his left ankle would probably never return to the same level as his right. How could it after years of injuries and surgeries?

The problem is that left ankle is keeping the 6-foot-6, 325 pound Johnson upright. And it’s gone through a lot.

During my countdown of the top 20 most important players to the Eagles’ 2021 season, I ranked Johnson at No. 4, behind just Jalen Hurts, Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce. There’s no denying how important Johnson is to the Eagles’ success.

“I mean, you can go through the wins and losses,” Johnson said.

In the last five seasons, the Eagles (including the playoffs) are 38-21-1 with Johnson in the lineup. They’re 8-18 with him out of the lineup.

“But really, for myself, when I’m not playing, man, it’s tough,” Johnson said. “You miss your guys. You’re so used to being in the team room every day, in the film room and having those relationships. And then when it’s cut short, you have to rehab, you have to do this, you have to do that. Really, for me, being out there with the guys, I’m cherishing it. Football is my life, man. I love what I do.”

The Eagles paid Johnson like he was that important in 2019. They signed him to a four-year extension, which at the time made him the highest paid right tackle in the NFL at $18 million per season. Johnson is still the only Eagle signed through the 2025 season. He’ll be 35 heading into that season.

Johnson is still a cornerstone of the franchise … as long as his ankle lets him be.

