Eagles' Lane Johnson already is excited about playing Patriots in Week 11

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles both have a Week 10 bye before clashing at Lincoln Financial Field in a much-anticipated Week 11 showdown, and Lane Johnson already can't wait for the matchup.

The Eagles offensive lineman made his feelings known Monday with the following tweet:

Gonna have some fun at the Linc in 2 weeks! — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) November 4, 2019

The Nov. 17 matchup will be the first meeting between these two teams since Super Bowl LII, which the Eagles won 41-33 to claim their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Johnson appeared on the Barstool Sports podcast "Pardon My Take" after the Eagles' Super Bowl victory and said the Patriots are a "fear-based organization" that doesn't have fun. A few Patriots players trolled Johnson after New England beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, while emphasizing they were, in fact, having fun winning championships.

Whatever lingering animosity from Super Bowl LII that remains between these two sides (if any even exists) will have to be brushed aside in Week 11 because this game will be very important for both teams.

The Eagles are in a tough fight with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. Philly is 5-4, and the division likely will be its only path to a playoff spot in the NFC. The Patriots currently are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but their margin for error narrowed after a Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. New England will be eager to bounce-back from its worst performance of the season and prove a growing list of doubters wrong.

