Eagles' Landon Dickerson wears incredible outfit to preseason game vs. Patriots

Eagles rookie Landon Dickerson won't make his debut in midnight green on Thursday as the offensive lineman continues a slow-but-steady return from a torn ACL.

But the rook still turned heads at the Linc as he arrived for the game.

Dickerson, who's gone viral more than a few times in the past, showed up for the Birds' second preseason game in quite the outfit:

Landon Dickerson is living his best southern life

Yeah, if there was any doubt before, it's completely gone: Dickerson is gonna be a fan favorite as long as his play backs up his personality, because this dude is awesome. What an absolute fit.

And it's pretty reminiscent of one of Dickerson's most popular online moments, when he was spotted bench pressing in a... surprisingly similar get-up:

The Eagles managing to find another high-personality offensive lineman in Dickerson as Jason Kelce's time with the team is likely in its final years is a huge win for this city. And Kelce, too, is known for some... shall we say understated outfits? Outfits like this one from last week's preseason opener vs. the Steelers:

Learning from Kelce is always a good way to go, both on and off the field.

Of course, with Dickerson the most important part right now is making sure he's fully healthy and ready to go before he takes the field, but when Kelce spoke about the rookie OL earlier this offseason, he sounded like a proud father:

"'He's as advertised,' Jason Kelce said. 'He's a big, fun guy, loves the game of football. You can tell that right away. He loves talking about football. He's got a great personality. I think this kid's going to offer a lot to our room. He's big, he's physical, he's strong, he's smart. He's got all the tools. I'm excited to work with him and I'm just excited that he's here.'"

Eagles fans should be anticipating Dickerson's first action almost - almost - as much as DeVonta Smith's first snaps. Dickerson could wind up being one of those guys you love to watch for a decade.

