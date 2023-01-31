Eagles’ Landon Dickerson to play in Super Bowl LVll vs. Chiefs with a hyperextended elbow

1
Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Landon Dickerson is dealing with a hyperextended elbow but will play against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after having an MRI on Monday.

Dickerson will likely wear a brace on his elbow during practice and in the game.

A Pro Bowler and one of the best guards in the NFL, Dickerson will critical in the Eagles containing Kansas City’s All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones had two sacks in Kansas City’s 23-20 win over the Bengals in the AFC championship.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

