Eagles’ Landon Dickerson to play in Super Bowl LVll vs. Chiefs with a hyperextended elbow

#Eagles LG Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextension of his right elbow, but an MRI on Monday came back negative and he is expected to play in the Super Bowl, NFL sources said. He will likely wear a brace on his elbow during practice and in the game. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 31, 2023

Landon Dickerson is dealing with a hyperextended elbow but will play against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after having an MRI on Monday.

Dickerson will likely wear a brace on his elbow during practice and in the game.

A Pro Bowler and one of the best guards in the NFL, Dickerson will critical in the Eagles containing Kansas City’s All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones had two sacks in Kansas City’s 23-20 win over the Bengals in the AFC championship.

List

How the NFL's $224.8M salary cap for 2023 will impact the Eagles

List

National reaction to Eagles earning Super Bowl berth after a 31-7 win over 49ers

List

Eagles' WR A.J. Brown had a heated pregame exchange with 49ers' Jimmie Ward

Related

Jonathan Gannon says he'll remain Eagles DC after 31-7 win over 49ers to advance to Super Bowl Eagles advance to Super Bowl LVII with a 31-7 win over 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire