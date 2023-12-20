Eagles’ Landon Dickerson to miss time after undergoing thumb surgery

The Eagles are already dealing with injuries on the defensive side of the football and the team will now be without Landon Dickerson for a few weeks.

According to Mike Garafalo, Dickerson will have surgery on his injured thumb and miss some time.

#Eagles G Landon Dickerson is undergoing surgery on his thumb today, sources say. He is expected to miss minimal time and won’t be placed on IR. pic.twitter.com/CWwF9L0RdK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 20, 2023

