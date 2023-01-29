Eagles’ Landon Dickerson injured in 4th quarter vs. 49ers

Eagles starting guard forced out in 4th quarter of NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are cruising through the NFC Championship Game but it might have come at a cost.

Up big in the fourth quarter, left guard Landon Dickerson suffered an injury to his right arm and had to leave early. Dickerson even skipped the blue medical tent and went right to the locker room.

Dickerson let his right arm dangle as he walked off the field. We’ll hopefully get some sort of update on his status this next week. There’s an extra week of rest coming before the Super Bowl.

In Dickerson’s place, the Eagles put Andre Dillard in at left guard. Dillard has been the backup left tackle and left guard for most of this season.

The Eagles also took Lane Johnson out early and replaced him with Jack Driscoll in the fourth. Johnson has been playing through a torn adductor. Before the game, FOX Sports Jay Glazer reported Johnson tore that adductor again last week against the Giants.

Now, Johnson, Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles banged up players will have an extra week of rest before Super Bowl LVII.