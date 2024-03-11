Eagles make Landon Dickerson the highest-paid guard in NFL history

The Philadelphia Eagles have dealt with the loss in retirement of two stalwarts on their lines — center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox — and now, general manager Howie Roseman is doing what he can to keep the rest of the band back together. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Eagles have re-signed left guard Landon Dickerson to a new contract that fattens his wallet to an historic degree.

The #Eagles and Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $84M base, $87M max value, source said. He gets $50M total guaranteed and a $20M signing bonus. The highest-paid guard in NFL history at $21M per year.

The deal was done by his agents… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The Eagles selected Dickerson with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Alabama, and Dickerson did have some rough moments last season in a Philly offensive line that underperformed overall. Dickerson allowed five sacks and 38 total pressures, after allowing three sacks and 40 total pressures combined in his first two seasons. Multiple injuries affected his efficiency, so that’s something to watch for in his future.

Last season, Landon Dickerson allowed more sacks (five) and nearly more total pressures (38) than he did in his first two seasons combined (three and 40). Good player, but last season was odd for that offensive line. pic.twitter.com/uMLqN6U6t8 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire