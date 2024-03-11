Advertisement

Eagles make Landon Dickerson the highest-paid guard in NFL history

Doug Farrar
·1 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles have dealt with the loss in retirement of two stalwarts on their lines — center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox — and now, general manager Howie Roseman is doing what he can to keep the rest of the band back together. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Eagles have re-signed left guard Landon Dickerson to a new contract that fattens his wallet to an historic degree.

The Eagles selected Dickerson with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Alabama, and Dickerson did have some rough moments last season in a Philly offensive line that underperformed overall. Dickerson allowed five sacks and 38 total pressures, after allowing three sacks and 40 total pressures combined in his first two seasons. Multiple injuries affected his efficiency, so that’s something to watch for in his future.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire