Eagles’ Landon Dickerson a full practice participant for 1st time

Landon Dickerson takes a big step forward in his recovery originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Second-round pick Landon Dickerson was a full practice participant for the first time as an Eagle on Wednesday, which means he is getting closer to being ready to take the field.

Dickerson, 22, practiced before Week 1 but the rookie was limited all three days and was ruled out for the Falcons game on Friday.

Early during Wednesday’s practice, Dickerson took reps in place of Brandon Brooks (knee/rest) as the Eagles’ right guard in individual offensive line drills. The No. 37 overall pick looks strong and healthy wedged between Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

Whenever Dickerson is officially given the green light to dress for games, he’ll likely begin as the top backup at all three interior positions. Perhaps with enough time, he might be able to wrestle a starting job away from Isaac Seumalo as the left guard.

Dickerson avoided the Non-football Injury list at final cuts and began practicing as he comes back from a torn ACL in the SEC championship game. Dickerson had an extensive injury history at Alabama but that was part of the gamble the Eagles made when they took him in the second round. Without all those injuries, Dickerson (6-6, 333) had clear first-round talent.

In addition to Dickerson, linebacker Davion Taylor (calf) was also a full participant on Wednesday. Taylor’s injury dates back to early in training camp. He was a full participant on Friday but didn’t play in Sunday’s game after going into the weekend listed as questionable.

Here’s the Eagles’ full injury report from Wednesday:

Story continues

Did not practice: Zach Ertz (hamstring/rest), Brandon Brooks (knee/rest), Marcus Epps (concussion), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), Ryan Kerrigan (personal matter)

Limited: Fletcher Cox (rest), Brandon Graham (rest), Lane Johnson (rest), Jason Kelce (rest), Darius Slay (rest), Miles Sanders (ankle/rest), Rodney McLeod (knee)

Full: Landon Dickerson (knee), Davion Taylor

Brooks had a knee injury last week that kept him limited in practice. It seems like the Eagles are going to take it easy on him during the week of practice to get him to game days.

Ertz suffered a hamstring injury in the game Sunday but was able to return. No reason to push him on an injured leg. And JJAW hurt his ankle during the game too.

Epps technically didn’t practice but he did work on a side field, showing he is at least moving through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

McLeod was a limited participant again. He is coming off an ACL tear that ended his 2020 season early and he missed the opener.

Overall, a big rest day for the veterans under Nick Sirianni. After how much work went into getting this team to the starting line healthy, this approach from Sirianni doesn’t come as a surprise.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube