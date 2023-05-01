Eagles landed one of the most efficient dual-threats in the NFL after acquiring D’Andre Swift

The Eagles acquired D’Andre Swift via trade during the NFL draft.

If the analytic breakdowns of his usage rates are correct, The Philadelphia native could be headed for a breakout season.

Sam Finkel of Inside The Birds recently completed an intriguing and thorough analytical breakdown of Swift’s efficiency when utilized correctly in the rushing attack and as a pass catcher.

Finkel focused on Swift’s efficiency when paired with a powerful running back like Rashaad Penny. In 2022, while paired with Jamaal Williams, Swist may have had his best overall season.

Swift, a former second-round pick by the previous Lions staff, logged 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns on 364 carries in three years with Detroit.

A genuine dual threat on offense, Swift also logged 1,198 receiving yards and seven additional scores on 156 catches and should pair with Kenneth Gainwell to stress the opposition’s outside linebackers and safety groups.

