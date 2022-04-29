Eagles land WR A.J. Brown in stunning draft-day trade with Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles are poised to land a star wide receiver, though not by taking one in the NFL draft as many had expected.

The Eagles on Thursday agreed to acquire wide receiver A.J. Brown in a deal with the Tennessee Titans, sending back the No. 18 and 101 selections in the draft.

Brown, a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, had been sitting out voluntary offseason workouts as he entered the final year of his rookie contract. Titans general manager Jon Robinson, however, said last week he did not envision the team trading Brown.

“I do not foresee that happening,” he said.

Robinson had remained hopeful that an extension could be reached this offseason.

“We’ve had some discussions with his reps,” Robinson said of contract negotiations with Brown. “He was here a couple weeks ago. I talked to him. We’re working through that. Not going to get into any details with contract negotiations; never have really done that. But we’ve made it public about how we feel about A.J and how we want him to be apart of this football team.”

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) leaves the field after a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans used the No. 18 pick on a potential Brown replacement in Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Brown steps in alongside 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith as a long-sought go-to target for the Eagles.

Philadelphia used its other first-round selection on Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick.

