Eagles land a DE, WR and dynamic LB in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft

The Eagles made a few moves in the first wave of free agency, signing Haason Reddick, while also retaining Boston Scott and Anthony Harris.

Philadelphia still has needs in the secondary and at linebacker, and with three first round picks, Howie Roseman has the chance to add three more starters to the roster.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his latest mock draft and Philadelphia lands thee high profile stars from Power 5 rosters.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (LB20) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kiper has Philadelphia taking the game wrecking pass rusher out of FSU to pair with Haason Reddick.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Olave had 13 touchdowns in 2021 and will finally give Philadelphia the high powered passing game that Jeffrey Lurie covets.

19. Philadelphia Eagles Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah

December 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) runs the ball against Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during the first half in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Lloyd is a stud at linebacker and can rush the passer as well, giving Jonathan Gannon another weapon.

