Eagles land a versatile offensive weapon in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0

The Eagles could have a need at tight end and wide receiver with Zach Ertz’s future uncertain and one SEC star could fill both voids.

Daniel Jeremiah just unveiled his second mock draft of the offseason and he had the Eagles going with an interesting selection at No. 6 overall.

Rather than snagging DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain, or Micah Parsons’, the Eagles go for Florida Gators All American tight end Kyle Pitts with the pick.

Philadelphia Eagles

Kyle Pitts · TE

School: Florida | Year: Junior I don’t envision Zach Ertz being on the Eagles’ roster for the 2021 season. However, Philadelphia still ensures its QB1 — whomever that ends up being — has an outstanding duo at tight end in Pitts and Dallas Goedert.

The Philadelphia native is a rare prospect built in the mode of the Raiders Darren Waller.

Pitts can create his own separation, has terrific ball skills, and can win matchups against defensive backs.

AP First Team All-American. So well deserved, congrats @kylepitts__ pic.twitter.com/8PGlZJbAZU — Randy Mickens (@RandyMickens) December 28, 2020

An Associated Press First Team All-American, Pitts is the first Florida Gator to be named a first-team All-American since Vernon Hargreaves earned the honor in 2015.

A finalist for both the Mackey and Biletnikoff Awards, Pitts finished the 2020 season with 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns, despite playing in only eight games.

Pitt’s 12 touchdown catches are the second-most by a tight end in SEC history.

Related