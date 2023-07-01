Eagles land twice on a CBS Sports ranking of the top 10 NFL duos entering 2023 season

The Eagles have a loaded roster, and with tons of talents comes enormous expectations.

Philadelphia is stacked on offense with elite talent at the quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, and the NFL’s best offensive line.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently ranked the top ten NFL duos, and the Eagles landed on the list twice.

The two most important Eagles provide the juice for the NFL’s best offensive line.

The protection in the passing game provided by the Kelce and Johnson-led offensive line, plus the way they are able to clear lanes in the running game, helped take Jalen Hurts’ game to new heights. The way these duos work in synergy to elevate their quarterback, who already has a rare skill set of his own, is what makes the Eagles such a unique challenge for opposing defenses.

A.J. Brown and De'Vonta Smith

One of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, Brown and Smith combined for over 180 catches and 2,691 yards in 2022.

The acquisition of Brown to play across from Smith gave Hurts two of the league’s elite coverage-beaters, both of whom can take the top off the defense and one of whom is one of the most imposing physical mismatches in the NFL. The way these duos work in synergy to elevate their quarterback, who already has a rare skill set of his own, is what makes the Eagles such a unique challenge for opposing defenses.

